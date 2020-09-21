KeyBank is now servicing first mortgages and home equity loans on a single platform - KeyBank is now using the Black Knight MSP servicing system to manage its home equity and first mortgage portfolios on one integrated system to help improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs - Black Knight's support for its clients' compliance efforts were critical factors in KeyBank's selection of Black Knight's solutions - KeyBank is a Black Knight enterprise client as a result of the bank's use of multiple Black Knight solutions