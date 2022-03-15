HONG KONG, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Keychron, manufacturer of wireless mechanical keyboards for Mac, Windows and Android, launched K8 Pro. The wireless TenKeyLess (TKL) mechanical keyboard is an upgraded version of their K8 model, and is one of the first stock keyboards to ever be programmable by QMK/VIA. A limited first batch of barebone and fully assembled versions are available on Kickstarter, starting at $79 USD.
Users can multitask with up to three devices by connecting the K8 Pro via Bluetooth 5.1 or wired via type-C cable. The K8 Pro also comes with a unique Mac layout while still being compatible with Windows. It offers full QMK/VIA support on both the Bluetooth and wired modes. MacOS, Windows, and Linux users can easily remap any key and create favorite macros, unleashing their creativity without limits.
"We built the K8 Pro for people seeking a long-lasting typing experience with a customizable wireless mechanical keyboard," said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "Big brands are hesitant to sell open-source hardware and there's a high cost associated with open-source MCU. Very few keyboards can be programmed by VIA, so being one of the first stock keyboards to achieve this was a challenge we're proud of."
K8 Pro comes with Gateron mechanical switches pre-installed, but users can also customize their fingertip feel with almost any of the three-pin or five-pin MX-style mechanical switches without soldering. The hot-swappable switches can be easily popped in and out. It also comes with one of the biggest batteries amongst mechanical keyboards, two adjustable feet levels, a unique OSA-profile double-shot PBT keycaps and south-facing RGB.
"We redesigned the K8 from the inside out," continued Tan. "We even added sound-absorbing foam and a thick silicone bottom pad to optimize the typing sound. The screw-in stabilizers will bring a better typing enjoyment together with the timeless tenkeyless layout whereby we forgo the 10-key numeric keypad on the right side."
About Keychron
Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts, designers, marketers, and production experts. The founding team members, Will Ye and Sven Zhu have a combined 20 years of experience in keyboard production and industrial design. They've dedicated themselves to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist design. To date, the team has successfully launched and fulfilled 14 mechanical keyboards to customers in 80 countries.
