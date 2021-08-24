HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Keychron, manufacturer of wireless mechanical keyboards for Mac, Windows and Android, launched pre-orders for the Keychon Q1. The all-metal keyboard has a fully customizable 75% layout, enabling users to adjust every key switch, keycap, stabilizer, personal badge, and even the plate. The Q1 is available at a starting price of $149 USD for the barebone version and $169 for the fully assembled version on the company's website.
"To build a fully customizable Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK), we designed every component for easy assembly," said Keychron co-founder Fabricio Chan. "We wanted to give users full personalization capabilities in order to attain a comfortable typing experience."
Q1 is built with Mac users' experience in mind while retaining compatibility for Windows devices. The keyboard comes with a system toggle and an additional set of customized keycaps for both Windows and macOS systems. Two different layouts can be saved in the keyboard, one for each system.
Other notable features of the Q1 include:
- Full QMK and VIA support so users can program and remap each key on the keyboard with ease. The open-source firmware means endless possibilities for keyboard layouts, shortcuts, backlight effects, and more.
- A gasket-mounted design (with maximum flex up to 2.5mm) that provides the board with a flexible typing feel and a satisfying typing sound.
- Hot-swappable sockets are mounted on the PCB, so users can install or change the switches without soldering. The PCB supports both 3 pin and 5 pin MX mechanical switches.
- South-facing RGB SMD LED lights are easily visible because they face toward the typer.
- Exclusive Phantom switches co-created with Gateron deliver near-perfect consistency and smoothness with each keypress. Phantom switches are pre-lubed from the factory, offer less wobbliness, while increasing the switch thickness as well as stability. The switches have phantom light effects in red, blue, and brown that allow the RGB backlight to have the switches' own case color.
- All new Gateron screw-in PCB stabilizers have a screw-in design that increases stability and makes it easy for changes and upgrades. More precise craftsmanship makes the silver-plated stabilizers more stable and less wobbly. The big keys' (space bar, shift, enter, delete) typing experience is more stable and smooth. Keychron Q1 also supports third-party stabilizers including Cherry or Durock.
- Whether the user's computer interface is on the left, right, or front of the desk, the premium coiled cable, available in different colours to match the color cases, can be laid out in any manner.
- ANSI & ISO layouts.
"This keyboard is not just a tool, but a piece of art on your desk," said Keychron co-founder Fabricio Chan. "We created the Q1 with a 6063 aluminum CNC machined body, polished, anodized and sandblasted finish, and twenty-four manufacturing processes to take this into account."
All Keychron Q1 pre-orders will be shipped by September 15th (September 25th for ISO barebone version). Media wishing to interview the Keychron personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at borjana@properpropaganda.net.
About Keychron
Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts, designers, marketers, and production experts. The founding team members, Will Ye and Sven Zhu have a combined 20 years of experience in keyboard production and industrial design. They've dedicated themselves to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist design. To date, the team has successfully launched and fulfilled 10 mechanical keyboards and delivered to customers in 80 countries.
