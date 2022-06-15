Q5 is a full aluminum mechanical keyboard that balances space and functionality
HONG KONG, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Keychron, manufacturer of wireless mechanical keyboards for Mac, Windows and Android, launched direct sales of Q5 on the brand's website. The full metal custom keyboard comes in the rare 1800 (96%) layout, which offers 98 keys in the smallest area possible. The barebone version is available for $165 USD whereas the fully assembled version is $185 USD. It comes in a knob and knobless version.
"There's currently no stock full-metal custom 1800 layout mechanical keyboard on the market," said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "1800 layout saves about an inch of space from a full-size keyboard, without having to remove many keys. It's the smallest you can go, without getting rid of the number pad."
"This efficient layout was important to us to create because there are many users who want the functionality of a full-sized keyboard, but in a more compact and portable format," continued Tan. "Every inch matters for creators who have tools on their desk and gamers who don't want to reach as far for the mouse. So we eliminated most of the dead space on the keyboard."
Q5's double gasket design is a new innovative structure in the industry. In addition to the gaskets on the plates, Keychron added silicone pads between the top and bottom cases to significantly reduce the sound resonance between the metals and reduce the noise of the impacted metals. This double-gasket structure allows the keyboard to maintain the flexibility of the gasket structure and improves the overall typing sound.
"We're all about creating the ultimate typing experience," said Tan. "As with our other keyboards in the Q series, our biggest technical challenge was creating a full metal keyboard that is comfortable. Ease of customization was also central to the design. Especially because, of the few 1800 layout keyboards that are available, many remove some of the home cluster keys and we want this choice to be up to the user."
The Q5 offers a unique Mac layout that retains the same multimedia and function keys as the Apple keyboard, while still being compatible with Windows devices by way of a reliable type-c cable. It comes in three colors—Carbon Black, Silver Grey, and Navy Blue—and features a CNC-machined 6063 aluminum case, supports QMK/VIA, has screw-in stabilizers, south-facing RGB, OSA PBT Keycaps, and is hot-swappable. The hot-swappable sockets are mounted on the PCB, so users can install or change the switches without soldering. The PCB supports both 3-pin and 5-pin MX mechanical switches.
For the new double-shot PBT keycaps, Keychron built a new profile. It has a similar height to the OEM profile and has an SA-like shape. They named it the OSA (OEM spherical angled) keycap. The PBT keycaps will provide excellent oil resistance, enhance the type feel, and prevent the legends from fading out.
Keychron also introduced a brand new ultra-low-power MCU Arm structure that is powerful and armed with 128K Flash to provide more flexibility for developers. The polling rate is up to 1000 Hz out of the box, which makes latency non-existent for the competitive game.
Designed to enhance creative workflow, the premium rotary encoder allows users to easily customize their favorite keys and macros on the knob through the VIA software. Users can easily customize the Q5's knob to their desired key or macro commands such as: zooming in/out, adjusting screen brightness, brush size, volume, selecting video clips or photos, or backlight hue.
The south-facing RGB LED is designed to better illuminate the keyboard backlight from the typist's angle with the premium non-shine-through PBT keycaps installed. The south-facing RGB is also free from interference when the users install OEM or Cherry-profile alternative keycaps on the keyboard.
Media wishing to interview Keychron personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at borjana@properpropaganda.net.
About Keychron
Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts, designers, marketers, and production experts. The founding team members, Will Ye and Sven Zhu have a combined 20 years of experience in keyboard production and industrial design. They've dedicated themselves to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist design. To date, the team has successfully launched and fulfilled 17 mechanical keyboards to customers in 80 countries.
Media Contact
Borjana Slipicevic, Proper Propaganda, 1 7788582595, borjana@properpropaganda.net
SOURCE Keychron