WOKINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that Canon Europe Ltd. has claimed a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award for Sustainability in Wide Format. Based on research conducted in the Western European market, this accolade recognizes the OEM that is the best at supporting and advancing environmental improvements and initiatives in the wide format arena.
"While Western Europe has been a trailblazer in the area of environmental sustainability, the COVID-19 pandemic has given companies even more reasons to prioritize this goal," said Eric Zimmerman, Director of Wide Format Printing at Keypoint Intelligence. "Businesses have seen the results of becoming more eco-friendly and have had time to consider the value of this mission. By partnering with manufacturers like Canon Europe Ltd., which is dedicated to environmentally friendliness, you are that much closer to achieving better sustainability."
For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their environmental efforts and programs in a range of sustainability areas, including business operations, wide format print products, wide format device and supplies recycling, and goal tracking. Participating OEMs were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with Keypoint Intelligence analysts to give a more complete picture of their wide format sustainability strategies. After gathering this data, analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the BLI PaceSetter Award winner.
"Canon Europe Ltd. shined in a variety of sustainability areas, including its regional achievements and targets, product innovations, and product labels," Zimmerman said. "We were impressed to learn that, since 2008, Canon has exceeded its target of improving lifecycle CO2 emissions for each wide format product unit by an average of 3% per year. Innovations like Radiant Fusing technology in PlotWave products and CrystalPoint technology in ColorWave devices provide energy savings and ozone reduction benefits that contribute to Canon's environmental achievements. It's also certainly worth noting that Canon has earned a breadth of environmental labels for its different product lines, including UL GREENGUARD Gold certification for its ColorWave toner and Arizona UV inks."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PACESETTER AWARDS
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.
