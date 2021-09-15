FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sep. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that HP has claimed a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award for Sustainability in Wide Format. Based on research conducted in the North American market, this accolade recognizes the OEM that is the best at supporting and advancing environmental improvements and initiatives in the wide format arena.
"In today's wide format market, customer demand for environmentally friendly products and operations continues to drive manufacturers to operate more sustainably," said Eric Zimmerman, Director of Wide Format Printing at Keypoint Intelligence. "This trend will only increase in the years to come as companies see the benefits of reducing their environmental footprint on the local and the global level. We believe a key component of achieving sustainability is partnering with manufacturers like HP, which is committed to environmentally friendly processes and products."
For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their environmental efforts and programs in a range of sustainability areas, including business operations, wide format print products, wide format device and supplies recycling, and goal tracking. Participating OEMs were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with Keypoint Intelligence analysts to give a more complete picture of their wide format sustainability strategies. After gathering this data, analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the BLI PaceSetter Award winner.
"HP achieved very strong results across the different categories evaluated in this study," Zimmerman said. "From the company's comprehensive sustainability vision to its goals and accomplishments—including 75% circularity for products and packages by 2030—to innovations in product and ink cartridge design, HP is a clear leader in sustainability within the wide format print market. And throughout its wide format portfolio, HP uses water-based inks with a latex (resin) carrier that are designed to avoid the hazards typically associated with eco-solvent and UV inks. Another strength is its free HP Planet Partners recycling program, which recovers latex ink cartridges as well as 12 HP-branded substrates that are not paper based."
