EXTON, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it won a BLI PaceSetter Award in Smart Workplace: Collaboration Systems 2020-2021, resulting from its focus on empowering collaboration through digital transformation. Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI), the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging and smart workplace business products, selected winners "that have the most comprehensive hardware, software and services offerings for enabling collaboration in the office and beyond."
In the course of their evaluation, Keypoint identified three key areas where Ricoh particularly excelled: its collaboration technology portfolio, its software offerings and its service and support. Analysts described Ricoh's collaboration technology portfolio as "excellent," citing its various workplace innovation technologies, solutions and services. The company's software offerings, analysts said, "help customers run meetings more smoothly and get the most out of their investment," while onsite service helps drive reliability and peace of mind.
For this award, Keypoint Intelligence conducted an in-depth evaluation of multiple OEMs' offerings in a first-of-its-kind study. The analysis explored 24 points of potential differentiation across key categories, including company vision, current offerings, channel approach, go-to-market strategy and industry partnerships. From there, analysts applied a proprietary scoring rubric to determine the winners.
"After the analysis, it was clear that Ricoh brings a lot to the table for customers looking for a comprehensive collaboration solution," said Jamie Bsales, Director, Solutions & Security Analysis, Keypoint Intelligence. "In addition to an especially strong showing in the 'current offerings' hardware category, Ricoh offers a full complement of software utilities to power that hardware and supports the systems with onsite deployment and service options. Ricoh has clearly thought long and hard about how to improve the workplace collaboration experience, and as a result, it is moving into the workgroups and conference rooms where the work is actually getting done to help employees communicate seamlessly and effectively."
"In many ways, today's digital workplaces are unrecognizable from the offices of 10 or 15 years ago," said Steven Burger, Vice President, Field Marketing and Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Modern workstyles and workplaces demand modern approaches to collaboration. We work every day to better understand – and better deliver on – the constantly evolving needs in this space. With Ricoh on your side, no matter where your work takes you, you can be an active, full participant in the conversation."
To learn more about Ricoh's offerings, please visit www.ricoh-usa.com or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab
For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.
| About Ricoh |
Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communication services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).
For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com
© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.