FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced the winners of the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Awards in Document Imaging Security for the Office. Based on research conducted in the North American market and applying to all regions these companies service worldwide, this accolade recognizes the document imaging OEMs that offer the strongest ecosystem of security products and services for business purchasers.
The winners of the BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter Awards in Document Imaging Security for the Office are:
HP Inc.
BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Document Imaging Security: Office
Xerox Corporation
BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Document Imaging Security: Office
"There is no doubt that cybersecurity is a major issue facing organizations of all types and sizes. Indeed, Keypoint Intelligence studies consistently have shown that information and data security is viewed as the top priority for IT managers and decision makers surveyed," said Jamie Bsales, Keypoint Intelligence's Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis. "With products that sit at the intersection of the internal network and the public internet, document imaging vendors are in a unique position to help customers secure not only their document streams but the wider networks, as well."
For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their overall vision when it comes to the security of their customers' data and infrastructure, steps they have taken to educate dealer partners and customers about security, specific MFP/printer hardware and firmware security features in place to secure their products, and security-oriented software products the company offers. Participating OEMs were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with Keypoint Intelligence analysts to give a more complete picture of their strategies and offerings. After gathering this data, analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the BLI PaceSetter Award winners.
"Each participating OEM had a compelling story to tell, with strengths in various areas," noted Bsales. "Most notably, our study showed that all participating OEMs have done an excellent job of hardening their business-class output devices against potential threats."
STRONG SHOWING FOR HP IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES
Looking at specific areas of the study, HP was a top finisher in Vision, MFP/Printer Hardware Security, MFP/Printer Firmware Security, and Fleet Management Features. The company's Wolf Security initiatives aim to enhance layered security defenses and enable seamless integrations with each customer's broader security stack, while also combining hardware-enforced software and security features with endpoint security services. Also part of the Wolf Security ecosystem are self-healing firmware and in-memory breach detection for HP business-class MFPs and printers. In addition, HP leads the industry when it comes to dealer and customer security-awareness campaigns and unique programs such as HP's Bug Bounty program, which offers rewards to ethical hackers for discovering and reporting potential security issues.
XEROX TAKES A HOLISTIC APPROACH
Xerox also earned top marks in the key areas of Vision, MFP/Printer Hardware Security, MFP/Printer Firmware Security, and Fleet Management Features. The company maintains a focus on security through a zero-trust architecture that encompasses hardware, software, processes, and content as well as cloud-native solutions and services. Xerox MFPs deliver key security-integrity features, including advanced boot-up protection and McAfee whitelisting technology to prevent unauthorized code from running. Beyond the box, the company offers extensive information and training for partners, including a dedicated Partner Portal with up-to-date training tools and sales collateral that educate stakeholders about the latest security trends in the key industries Xerox prioritizes (healthcare, government, education, financial services, legal, and retail).
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PACESETTER AWARDS
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.
