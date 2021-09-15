FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sep. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., has claimed the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award in Financial Services. Based on research conducted in the North American market, this accolade recognizes the OEM that is best equipped to serve the financial services market with its document imaging products and IT services.
"The financial services sector has been transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a sudden and sustained need for cloud-based solutions that enable 'anywhere working' for an industry that had not traditionally maintained a remote workforce," said Jamie Bsales, Keypoint Intelligence's Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis. "The extension of the office to home environments has underscored the value of an IT partner such as Konica Minolta that offers the full breadth of required devices, software, and expertise to get work done efficiently, securely, and flexibly."
For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their offerings within the financial services space, including print hardware, software solutions, professional and IT services, and security solutions. Participating OEMs were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with Keypoint Intelligence analysts to give a more complete picture of their strategies to address the needs of financial services customers. After gathering this data, analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the BLI PaceSetter Award winner.
Konica Minolta and its All Covered IT services division earned points for their strong portfolios of document imaging technologies and broader IT capabilities. In addition to proven print hardware for all work situations, Konica Minolta/All Covered can capably deliver PC workstations, remote desktop technology, security and compliance assessments and services, document scanning outsourcing, and a range of electronic content management and digital signature software for banking, insurance, and other financial services customers. Konica Minolta also stood out with its innovative return-to-office technologies, including MOBOTIX thermal screening stations, and sector-specific educational collateral for sales reps, dealers, and customers.
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PACESETTER AWARDS
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Connect with Keypoint Intelligence on LinkedIn
Follow Keypoint Intelligence on Twitter
CONTACT
Deanna Flanick
+1 973-797-2100
deanna.flanick@keypointintelligence.com
Media Contact
Deanna Flanick, Keypoint Intelligence, 973-797-2100, deanna.flanick@keypointintelligence.com
SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence