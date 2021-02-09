NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's no doubt that 2020 was the most challenging year in modern history. The COVID-19 pandemic (and the subsequent global economic recession it caused) forced many businesses to rethink their objectives, business models, and way of life. We have entered a different world with new rules of the game.
Intetics was founded in 1995 and, under the guidance of Boris Kontsevoi (a certified outsourcing professional and member of the Forbes Technology Council), has been ready to face any challenges. Its mission has always been to serve businesses and people by providing the best technologies and services was ready to face any challenges. "Tech leaders can help shape the future," - Boris Kontsevoi believes. In 2020, the company continued to keep a leading position in the global technology industry and remains one of the 100 best outsourcing businesses worldwide. How did we keep the leadership?
Remote work. In 2020, just in one week, all Intetics staff shifted to remote work. We did not lose any productivity of work nor our positive attitude. We continue to work as an entire system and provide tailored services for our clients. The change of work style does not change the grounds Intetics stands on nor our productivity or dedication to our clients' success.
New office locations in Belarus and Ukraine opened. Since its founding in 1995, Intetics has shown an entrepreneurial spirit and startup mindset. We consider crisis to be a chance to expand our knowledge and expertise. In 2020, new Intetics offices opened in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv (UA), and Minsk (BLR). Our administrative staff and engineers operate from 10 offices in 6 countries – the US, Germany, UK, Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine.
In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the best in the world's outsourcing industry:
- Intetics was listed in IAOP's Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.
- Our company was included in the Clutch Top 1000 list of the best software development businesses.
- We won the Best Practice Operator in the USA nomination in the ACQ GLOBAL AWARDS.
Our innovation and growth achievements were reflected in other winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business Awards, European IT Excellence, European Outsourcing Association Awards, GSA Global Sourcing Awards, and ACQ5 Awards.
Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold and Amazon Partner. We proudly stand among donors that sustain Wikipedia.
About Intetics:
Intetics is a leading global technology company that provides custom software application development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and "all-things-digital" solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.
Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on the Predictive Software Engineering framework.
Intetics' core strength is the design of software products in conditions of incomplete specifications. We have extensive industry expertise in Education, Healthcare, Logistics, Life Science, Finance, Insurance, Communications, and custom ERP, CRM, Intelligent Automation, and Geospatial solutions.
Our advanced software engineering background and outstanding quality management platform, along with an unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment, team building, and talent retention, guarantee that our clients receive exceptional results for their projects. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients' expectations; they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century.
