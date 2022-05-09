Parekh explains in article how fintech and other companies can support causes they believe in through their work.
HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Khalid Parekh, Founder & CEO of FAIR Bank and AMSYS, has published his first article for the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.
The article explains the importance of Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values-based financial decisions. Entitled "Are Your Financial Transactions Morally and Socially Responsible?" Parekh uses this opportunity to ask "Did you realize that every time you make a financial transaction you are also making a moral decision?"
Parekh goes on to explain that "Morals refer to an individual's own principles regarding right and wrong, and your financial institution might—or might not—be conducting itself in a way with which you agree. This is an important distinction for someone like me who believes strongly that financial technology, or fintech, is a powerful tool that can be utilized to fuel positive social change. Upon arriving in the U.S. from India with just $100 in my pocket 22 years ago, I struggled to not only get a loan but also to even open a bank account. So, in many ways, financial services are very personal to me, and I have always felt there is a strong need for financial institutions that allow their customers to support practices that they believe are socially responsible."
The full article is available at http://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2022/05/03/are-your-financial-transactions-morally-and-socially-responsible/
"Working with Forbes on this article for the Forbes Finance Council has been a great experience", states Parekh. "I see real value in explaining the importance of Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and feel strongly that my membership in the Forbes Finance Council will help FAIR bank and AMSYS further cement our leadership role in the fintech, IT and business services fields."
Khalid Parekh was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Khalid Parekh, Founder & CEO of FAIR bank and AMSYS into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
Parekh ends his article by pointing out that "Your financial decisions can be morally and socially responsible. Every day we either walk the walk, or we do not. I urge you to take these thoughts to heart and work to make sure your financial decisions match up with your concept of what is right, not what is wrong. It's an important way in which we can all make the change we want to see in this world a reality."
