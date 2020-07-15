VENICE, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickback, the invite-only social commerce app, today announced its official launch for iOS and Android. Kickback takes the billions of dollars spent on digital advertising and puts it back into the consumer's pocket. By offering deals and cash back for shopping with partnered brands through the app and inviting friends to do the same, Kickback rewards customers and turns them into loyal brand advocates.
Social shopping has already taken off in China, with companies in the space such as Pinduoduo being valued at $100 billion. Consumers are likely to spend more on average when they shop with others and as the current pandemic continues to affect the retail industry, brands and retailers must find new ways to retain their best customers and bring them together through the digital shopping experience.
Kickback is invite-only - you'll get rewarded once someone you invite shops with Kickback, and every time they continue to shop for as long as they use the app. Once you become a member, you'll gain access to exclusive promotions on millennials' favorite brands and cash back rewards when you and your friends shop. Everyone gets the best price, friends make sure you don't miss out and brands get word-of-mouth marketing from customers-turned-ambassadors.
Here's how Kickback works:
- Shop wherever you are by easily exploring and swiping your way through your favorite brands.
- Get Kickback-exclusive offers and special discounts, and earn a "Kickback" each time you shop.
- Earn more "Kickbacks" when you invite friends to join and they shop through the app.
- Enjoy your cash rewards, which can be withdrawn using PayPal.
"Our mission is to take the billions of dollars brands spend on advertising and put that money directly into the pockets of the people," said Franky Bernstein, Founder and CEO of Kickback. "Brands know the most powerful form of marketing is word of mouth. We like to say that people are 100% more likely to go on a first date, watch a movie or, in our case, try a new product or service if a friend tells them about it. People have always loved sharing their favorite products and services with their friends. Now with Kickback, they get paid for it."
According to Nielsen, 94% of all millennials attempt to use coupons when they make a purchase and 85% of purchases made by millennials are made by women. Each brand on the app is carefully curated by the Kickback team to ensure it's aligned with Kickback's core demographic, the millennial woman, spanning fashion, beauty and wellness to food and beverage. Brands available on Kickback include Walmart, Sam's Club, Nike, Alo Yoga, Reebok, Away, Planet Blue, Sonos, Winc, Postmates, Casper, Kate Somerville, Lacoste, Columbia, and more. In tandem with the app's official launch, Kickback has also added Apple Music and Nordstrom Rack to the platform.
ABOUT KICKBACK
Kickback is a friend-to-friend shopping app that gives members exclusive discounts from brands they love, cash back with every purchase, and major rewards for referring their friends. Our brand partners include Sephora, Nike, and Alo Yoga among others (we're sure you're familiar). Stick with us, and you'll never have to aggressively hunt down promo codes ever again. With Kickback, it pays to shop.