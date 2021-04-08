WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking Glass XR is excited to announce the launch of The VR PowerWall solution for charging and storage of all-in-one mobile VR headsets specifically targeting enterprise clients and academia: http://lookingglassxr.com/headset-storage-for-vr/

The VR PowerWall from Looking Glass XR is a Modular Storage Solution for storing and charging up to 8 virtual reality headsets. Sporting a smaller footprint with the ability to upgrade capacity - the VR PowerWall is a great choice for launching your school's new VR lab or deploying VR in your employee training centers.  

Managing dozens of all-in-one mobile VR headsets is a logistical nightmare. We know. We develop custom VR software for enterprise clients and help them deploy, manage, and run their mobile VR hardware across a variety of environments. We have even assisted in the roll-out of virtual reality for location based entertainment and family entertainment center clients. It was this experience that drove us to find a better way.

This led to the development of the VR PowerWall – a durable, modular shelf system that will safely store and charge up to 8 headsets and is available in 3 configurations: the 8-unit, the 4-unit and the Single Unit.

VR PowerWall Features:

  • Durable
  • Fully wired
  • Easy to Clean
  • Water Resistant
  • Fire Resistant
  • Corrosion Resistant
  • Non-Toxic
  • Customizable

The VR PowerWall is available in several capacities.

To ramp up production we are offering a special discount through a Kickstarter that has launched for the VR PowerWall: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vr-storage/the-vr-powerwall/. If you would like more information about this product or our organization, please call John McBride at (336) 830-0015, or email: john@lookingglassxr.com.

Contact: John McBride

Phone: (336) 830-0015

Email: john@lookingglassxr.com

Website: lookingglassxr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kickstarter-launches-for-virtual-reality-storage-system-301265018.html

SOURCE Looking Glass XR

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.