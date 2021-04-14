BOISE, Idaho, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KidCheck, providers of secure children's check-in, offers child safety webinars to download. The webinar series includes "Securing Your Children's Area", "The Why and How of Screening for Safety", and two part "Predator Proofing Your Organization".
These child safety webinar recordings provide practical tips, tricks and best practices to help organizations caring for children improve child safety, properly screen volunteers and employees, and prevent abuse. Each recorded webinar has an approximately 45-minute KidCheck presentation and 15 minutes of Q&A.
"Securing your Children's Area" covers topics such as security teams, facility security, medical emergencies, emergency planning, lockdown procedures, leadership support, and more. "The Why and How of Screening for Safety" topics include top risks, the seven steps to comprehensive screening, how to properly screen, youth screening tips, and more. "Predator Proofing Your Organization" is a two-part series about identifying predators and how they operate, environments where they thrive, prevention and protection measures, reporting and response, and support guidelines.
"At KidCheck, we feel it's important to provide useful, actionable child safety information at no cost to help organizations working with children such as churches, gyms, daycares, camps, activity centers, and others improve security," said Alex Smith, KidCheck CEO.
Smith continued, "Sharing our years of child safety expertise and knowledge with others through these free webinar downloads is one way to further our belief that every child deserves a chance to grow up in a safe environment, and every parent deserves peace-of-mind about the safety of their children."
About KidCheck
KidCheck, Inc. provides secure children's check-in software and complete check-in station systems for churches, fitness facilities, and organizations caring for children. KidCheck believes every child deserves a chance to grow in a safe environment, and every parent deserves peace-of-mind about the safety of their children. KidCheck is committed to delivering easy-to-use, innovative, and reliable check-in systems backed by world class support. To learn more or to request a demo visit https://www.kidcheck.com.
