LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renal Care Innovation Holdings (RenalCareIH) today announced its launch as a holding company created to drive innovation in renal care and transform clinical outcomes. RCIH is a non-operating company that works with pre-commercial stage companies developing products in renal care to support key aspects of business and clinical development, identify synergies and efficiencies and share insights that will accelerate successful introduction of transformative kidney care technologies and products.
"The renal/kidney care 'ecosystem' in the U.S. is far behind many other countries in advancing care models and technology innovation. Innovation and disruption are needed to accelerate and change the current paradigm," said Allen Nissenson, chair and co-founder of RCIH. "The RenalCareIH team will work to ensure that transformative advances of care are developed and reach the patients who need and deserve them."
RCIH is a partnership formed by experienced leaders in renal care – Allen Nissenson, Ray Chow, Lakhmir Chawla, Bob Provenzano, Rick Barnett and Brad Burkett. The leadership team will work with each participating company on an individual and collective basis to optimize their best path to success. The team collectively brings more than 100 years of business and clinical kidney care experience and will advise the participating companies in its portfolio on strategy, product development and clinical development. As part of that leadership team, Match Point Partners LLC, a boutique healthcare investment bank, will provide capital investment banking and financial management services.
"Our measure of success is through the success of the participating companies in how they accomplish their missions in a challenging therapeutic area where true breakthrough innovation has been somewhat stifled by various clinical and market dynamics," said Ray Chow Ph.D., managing partner and co-founder. "It is a privilege to work with such an experienced brain trust who all share a driven passion to develop innovation and improve patient lives. We plan to align, invest and guide companies to get their products over the finish line thereby making them available to healthcare workers and patients alike."
RenalCareIH's business model is an in-depth and involved approach with aligned incentives and goals differentiating it from the current academic-industry or public-private investment/collaboration models common today. Participating companies will remain autonomous and independent but utilize the benefits from joining RenalCareIH to accelerate the execution of key areas of clinical and business development.
The RCIH approach is different from traditional incubator, advocacy, alliance, or collaborative groups by being singularly focused on key aspects of business and clinical development. A distinct benefit of RCIH's approach is the identification of synergy and efficiency among its portfolio of companies using a combination of trusted and customized business practices. One significant and fundamental aspect of RenalCareIH is the truly synergistic collaboration between the individual companies instead of competing for limited resources and expertise leading to clear cost benefits.
About Renal Care Innovation Holdings (RenalCareIH)
Renal Care Innovation Holding is a privately held non-operating company based in Los Angeles, Calif. with a mission of improving the lives of kidney care patients through innovative technologies and services developed by companies within the holding company. RenalCareIH is focused in working on optimizing the success of companies developing kidney care innovation, broadening the patient access to innovation, and improving patient well-being.
For more information visit http://www.RenalCareIH.com or contact the team at Partnering@RenalCareIH.com.
Media Contact
Patty Caballero, RCIH, +1 862.216.7523, patty@pscconsulting.net
SOURCE RCIH