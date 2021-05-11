OSHKOSH, Wis., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Experimental Aircraft Association's International Young Eagles Day, which focuses on flying thousands of kids as an introduction to aviation, returns on Saturday, June 12, at locations throughout North America. The return of the annual event comes after the COVID pandemic sidelined the all-volunteer effort in 2020.
EAA chapters and members will fly kids ages 8-17 free of charge at local airports in their communities on that day, in activities that highlight the year-round program that has flown more than 2.2 million young people since its introduction in 1992. Thousands of those Young Eagles have become professional and recreational pilots, air traffic controllers, aviation technicians, and more after being inspired by their Young Eagles flight.
"We are in many ways making International Young Eagles Day the restart point for the Young Eagles program after the COVID pandemic put most flights on hiatus for the past year," said Jack J. Pelton, EAA's CEO and chairman of the board. "One thing that never faltered, though, was the enthusiasm of our volunteer pilots and ground support teams, who are eager to introduce kids to the possibilities of flight once again."
Also expected to participate are Young Eagles program chairman and air show legend Sean D. Tucker, and Young Eagles co-chairman, NFL tight end Jimmy Graham, who are both avid pilots.
An EAA Young Eagles flight pairs a young person with a certificated pilot. After a pre-flight session that explains the parts of the airplane and how pilots prepare to fly safely each time, a brief 15-20 minute introductory flight provides a unique experience. All Young Eagles receive a certificate commemorating their adventure following the flight, and also receive follow-up opportunities ranging from free learn-to-fly courses to more aviation-related experiences that delve deeper into the world of flight.
Many Young Eagle flights are part of EAA chapter activities, which bring numerous airplanes together to provide flight experiences to youth. While the Young Eagles flights are available for the young people, parents and families are welcome to join in the activities prior to and after the flights.
More information is available at EAA.org/YoungEagles. Flight rallies and experiences throughout the country may have COVID-related protocols and precautions in place.
About EAA
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world's most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA's 240,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or go to http://www.eaa.org. For continual news updates, connect with http://www.twitter.com/EAA.
