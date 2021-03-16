TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tallahassee-based software company, Kikoda, was recently recognized by Inc. Magazine after being ranked No. 21 of the fastest-growing private companies in Florida. The ranking was determined by the company's growth rates in the Inc. 5000 Regionals list, highlighting Kikoda's two-year growth of 447 percent. The recognition comes as Kikoda continues its rapid expansion to meet growing demand while also providing superior customer support. This is the first year Kikoda was eligible to receive the recognition.
"We are very proud to be recognized so highly in the Inc 5000 Florida Regionals," said Matt Dufek, Kikoda President and CEO. "We offer our congratulations to all of the companies that have worked so hard in such a dynamic and competitive business environment. Our goal has always been to Empower IT for our clients by providing innovative solutions and powerful products, and we will continue to build on this approach for many years to come."
The recognition also includes the momentum reflected by the growth of Kikoda's employee base, which saw an increase of 400 percent over the last three years, allowing the company to bring new products and services to clients nationwide.
"We are thrilled to be recognized for this Top 25 ranking," said Chris Korta, Kikoda Executive Vice President. "It's important to emphasize that we would not be receiving this honor if not for the dedication of our talented and innovative team members and the trust that our clients place in them."
"It all begins with our incredible staff and the positive and supportive culture they help foster," Dufek added. "Not only are they passionate about IT and their craft, but they are humble, responsible, charitable, and great stewards of our clients, communities, and company."
Dufek noted that Kikoda's proven expertise in custom software development, cloud services, and data analytics allows them to bring successful and innovative project deliveries to partners across the country in a range of industries including: insurance, healthcare, finance, agriculture, and genetics. As a GSA Schedule 70 vendor, Kikoda also provides technical services to governmental agencies.
About Kikoda
Kikoda is a client-focused software company providing comprehensive IT services including: on-demand custom software development, dynamic team scaling, accredited cloud services, and expert data analytics. Kikoda is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL – for more company information, call 850.807.9722, visit Kikoda.com, or find them on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Brittany Barrett, Kikoda, LLC, +1 (850) 807-9722, brittany.barrett@kikoda.com
SOURCE Kikoda, LLC