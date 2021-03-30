Killer Mike, Buffy Sainte-Marie and 10 other change-makers to seek advice from the Dalai Lama - ONE Better World Collective (PRNewsfoto/ONE Better World Collective)

 By ONE Better World Collective

QUEBEC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - In these unprecedented times, 12 influencers are seeking guidance from the Dalai Lama during a live event to deliver actionable hope for humanity.

The one-hour event, organized by Canadian-based ONE Better World Collective, will take place Sunday, April 11th, 2021, at 10:30 PM EST on the Dalai Lama's social media channels. For more information, visit www.dalailama.com/live Register for the rebroadcast at www.onebetterworld.org Participants by region:

U.S. & Canada -

Michael Render, aka Killer Mike

Grammy-award winning rapper, businessman, activist and host of a popular Netflix series, he is a powerful voice for social justice

Buffy Sainte-Marie 

Indigenous singer-songwriter, Oscar-winning composer, actress, author, social activist; she penned Universal Soldier, the definitive anti-war anthem of our times and the famed Up Where We Belong

Béatrice Martin, aka Coeur de pirate

Award-winning singer-songwriter, pianist and advocate for LGBTQ persons

Stephanie Benedetto 

Corporate attorney, co-founder of Queen of Raw, bringing sustainability to the textile industry

Susan Rockefeller 

Conservationist, filmmaker, artist, and editor-in-chief of Musings magazine

Emmanuel Jal 

Award-winning Canadian recording artist, actor, peace activist and former Sudanese child soldier

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez 

Hip hop artist and Indigenous climate activist

Mozhdah Jamalzadah 

Afghan-Canadian singer, women's rights advocate, called 'The Oprah of Afghanistan'

Massey Whiteknife 

Indigenous two-spirited entrepreneur, entertainer, featured in a hit reality tv show

Vivienne Harr 

Founder of Make a Stand to combat child slavery and teen CEO of the Laudato Tree Project

England -

Clover Hogan 

Climate activist, eco-anxiety researcher, founder of Force of Nature, and popular podcast host

Pakistan -

Raheen Fatima 

13-year-old children's rights advocate, comedian, speaker

Organizers:

ONE Better World Collective is a global network of recognized change-makers, united in a #Heart2Heart approach to form innovative collaborations and advance the UN SDGs. We span 7 continents and 50 nations, with a goal to reach 1 billion before 2030. Ian Speirs, founder, will moderate the event. www.onebetterworld.org LinkedIn: One Better World Collective Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @OBWcollective

Be the Love is a France-based meditation program to accelerate Agenda 2030. Founder and biographer to the Dalaï Lama, Sofia Stril-Rever, will host the event. www.bethelove.global (French only)

Press enquiries:

Kathryn Frazier, Biz 3

kathryn@biz3.net

project@biz3.net

PR / Interviews:

Josée Lusignan, OBWC Co-founder

Cell.: 613.668.7238

josee@onebetterworld.org

SOURCE ONE Better World Collective

