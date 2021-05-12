"Killer's Vault" is a podcast produced by Crossover Media and Killer Bunny Entertainment, in which narrator Eric Roberts and host Lis Rohm reveal more than 10,000 never-before-seen intimate personal letters, hundreds of hours of private and extremely vivid phone recordings, profound artwork and journal excerpts, and unpublished books from America's most notorious serial killers, including John Wayne Gacy, Charles Manson, David Berkowitz, Richard Ramirez and more. Season 1 launches June 14, 2021.