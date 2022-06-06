Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Kim Forstater has joined the company as the Vice President of Finance and Human Resources. In her role, Forstater will be responsible for all aspects of financial and human resource management.
FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Kim Forstater has joined the company as the Vice President of Finance and Human Resources. In her role, Forstater will be responsible for all aspects of financial and human resource management.
During the last two decades, she has successfully led several businesses in roles as a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance & Human Resources, and Controller. Among various responsibilities, Kim was instrumental in restructuring, reorganizing, and implementing new policies and procedures across both accounting and human resource departments.
"Kim is an excellent match for this position and a strong asset to the executive team," commented Anthony Sci, President, and CEO. "As the previous owner of an accounting and bookkeeping business, she has several years of in-depth experience with client and employee relations, making her a valuable addition to our company."
"I'm excited to be working with such a talented group of colleagues at Keypoint Intelligence," stated Forstater. "I'm looking forward to utilizing my areas of expertise to help build and strengthen relationships across the organization."
More information about Kim Forstater is available at https://www.keypointintelligence.com/about-us/leadership-team.
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
