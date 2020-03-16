BOSTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimble Applications, the global leader in Professional Services Automation, is increasing its investment in the DACH market by making its software solution available in German and other world languages.
The change means that end users such as consultants and other service professionals will be able to enter time and expenses data in German, with no need to use English. Other roles such as resource and project managers will also have the option to select their chosen language in their user profile and to see the translated version. The application is also now available in French, Spanish, European-Portuguese and Brazilian-Portuguese.
German users will be the first to experience the new feature. Integrated Business and IT-Consultancy entero AG, which helps customers to implement SAP and Salesforce solutions, will start to use the German language option with clients this week. CEO Henning Heesch said: "We very much welcome this new feature. For obvious reasons, many DACH-based and multinational companies are reluctant to offer a software solution to their employees which requires them to use English. This investment by Kimble represents a real commitment to making the application more international and user-friendly."
Kimble is the largest European-headquartered Independent Software Vendor (ISV) on the Salesforce platform, which is also available in many languages. Salesforce is the most popular CRM system worldwide, including in western Europe.
Kimble co-founder and CTO David Scott said: "We are delighted to be able to make this new feature available to our customers. Kimble supports many enterprise companies who work across national boundaries. They are keen to offer employees the option to select from a range of languages in their user profiles and this enhancement comes in response to customer requests."
David led the project of translating the application. He said: "Because Kimble is native to the Salesforce platform which can be easily configured to offer interfaces in other languages, it was relatively straightforward. We did have to change the layout of some of our screens due to the length of some of the German words. In some cases, we have used abbreviations. As with every Kimble feature, we are led by our customers and will be happy to tweak the German language interface in line with their feedback."
About Kimble Applications
Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software and hi-tech such as NTT Data, Hitachi Vantara, Sage, and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability and business scalability. Kimble is the only leading software vendor that focuses exclusively on professional services automation (PSA), putting all its energy into innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes.
Built to work seamlessly with CRM, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance.
Contact:
Grace Francesconi
gfrancesconi@shiftcomm.com
1-617-779-1841