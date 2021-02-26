OXFORD, Conn., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Situation
Whether grown in indoor or outdoor environments, the cannabis plants' physical characteristics leave it susceptible to a host of microbial pathogens. These pathogens, including molds, fungi, and yeasts, are generally harmless but can present a health threat to immunosuppressed individuals. Coliforms, such as E. coli and salmonella, which can also be present under certain circumstances, can be harmful to anyone.
Microbiologists use the term "colony-forming units" (CFU's) to describe the number of pathogen cells present in a sample. Harvested cannabis having a high CFU count is a primary reason why cannabis growers fail their respective state's regulatory compliance testing (cannabis remains illegal at the Federal level therefore, National guidelines governing product purity do not yet exist). Product that cannot be remediated (purified) is typically destroyed or cooked-down into lower margin oils and edibles.
Currently there are several methods of cannabis microbial remediation including chemical washing, cold plasma exposure, RF bombardment, and ozone saturation. None have proven as effective as ionizing radiation (X-ray and Gamma) which is the preferred method of remediation in Canada and several "more cannabis-developed" countries.
Kimtron's Role
Early in 2014, Kimtron was approached by a group of individuals who, anticipating the inevitability of a legal US cannabis market, were intent on selecting the products, supplies, and quality control measures necessary to grow and distribute cannabis. The group identified Kimtron as a unique, vertically integrated x-ray system manufacturer capable of designing and producing a cannabis purification system. Their goal was to target emerging cannabis growers and bundle irradiators along with other grow-related products and services.
Kimtron engineered a cannabis irradiator system for the group in 2014 but they were financially unable to commission Kimtron to produce such a system. The group eventually disbanded and Kimtron refocused efforts on its core products for the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry which was experiencing unprecedented growth at the time. Kimtron management dismissed the cannabis event seeing it as an interesting but not yet viable market.
Recent events indicate the group from 2014 was right on target albeit five to six years ahead of their market. Responding to requests from major growers, in late Q-4 2020, Kimtron developed a prototype system and employed two major Universities and a well-known private laboratory to oversee test criteria and results. Kimtron is encouraged by the system's better-than-expected performance and is positioned to bring systems to market in Q-2 2021.
Peter Cawley, Kimtron CEO. states, "Electrically initiated radiation has already been proven a safe and e¬ffective means of eliminating pathogens in consumables, that wasn't our charge. The most important factors in the design criteria of our Hi-Rad family of products was the need to deliver a high dose of energy with unrivaled precision, accuracy, and reliability. This is primarily a function of the high voltage power supply (HVPS), the heart of any x-ray system, and our patented HVPSs built in our US-based facility ensures repeatable results and increased throughput, which is a key concern for the larger growers."
Cawley further states, "We find ourselves in an opportune position given the technical capability of our company and our ability to produce industry-leading high-power x-ray components. Originally developed for harsh industrial use, our products have proven uniquely suited for this application. We anticipate rapid growth."
David Somoroff, Kimtron VP of Marketing states, "I've been an individual investor in the cannabis industry for some time and have observed many growers struggle with compliance issues. At a price point of several hundred to several thousand dollars per pound retail, no cannabis grower is happy about having to destroy product due to high CFU counts. We believe we have a superior product that will assist our customers in delivering a safe and pure product to the consumer."
About the Company
Kimtron Inc. was formed in 1991 as an Industrial x-ray sales and service organization that has since developed into an ISO-9001 certified design and manufacturing firm of patented, proprietary X-ray systems and components. The company serves hundreds of customers in a variety of industries including Medical Research, Aerospace, Metal Casting, Defense, and Homeland Security. Kimtron enjoys a reputation for producing world-class products and delivering unrivaled after-sale service. Kimtron is 100% American owned and produces all systems and components in the USA.
