CHICAGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Kin + Carta was named in the Now Tech: Digital Transformation Services Report, published by Forrester Research. The report features the top digital transformation service providers and is intended to help digital leaders and CIOs understand the value they can expect from a vendor.
"Being named to Forrester's Now Tech Digital Transformation Services report further validates our mission: we're making digital transformation happen," said Kelly Manthey, Group Chief Executive at Kin + Carta Americas. "The past three months have shown how crucial digital transformation is, and how well equipped we are to make it happen for our clients."
Kin + Carta was named by Forrester as a key digital transformation service provider in the financial services, industrials, agriculture, and healthcare industries. Kin + Carta was also highlighted for its ability to transform operations to increase business agility and profitability and transform digital experiences to attract and retain customers to grow revenue.
For more information on Kin + Carta's work and capabilities visit www.kinandcarta.com.
Access the report: Now Tech: Digital Transformation Services, Q2 2020 (available to Forrester clients or for purchase)
Additional analyst reports featuring Kin + Carta: The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Digital Experience Agencies, Q4 2018
About Kin + Carta
Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better.
A global consulting firm built for the 2020s, we make the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable, and profitable. By building digital twins to replace existing analog processes, designing and launching new digital products and services, and unlocking future innovation through modernization initiatives, Kin + Carta seamlessly integrates the strategic consulting, software engineering, and marketing technology needed to help businesses Make It Happen.
We're organized around three integrated pillars that have been either historically siloed or shoehorned together: Kin + Carta Advise, a tech-centric management consultancy; Kin + Carta Create, a next-gen software engineering studio; and Kin + Carta Connect, a digital marketing agency.
Headquartered out of Chicago and London, our clients have access to a global ecosystem of 1,600 strategists, engineers and creatives across four continents.
