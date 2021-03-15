NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Private equity firm Kinderhook Industries LLC announced today that two portfolio companies Avita and ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP) recently earned "Best Places to Work" honors from two of the nation's foremost benchmarking surveys for equity and inclusion. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officers Lorrie A. Carr of Avita and Sherri Turpin of ZP, both companies continue to drive strong business growth and innovation, providing access to critical healthcare and communications services for the LGBTQ and Deaf communities respectively.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Avita is a leading pharmacy management company that provides integrated on-site and central fill pharmacy services nationwide to its AIDS Services Organizations, Ryan White/STD Grantees, Federally Qualified Health Centers and other Covered Entity customers. Newly headquartered in Austin, Texas, ZP is a leading provider of communication solutions for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.
Avita and ZP – Best Places to Work, Creating Inclusive Workplace Cultures
Avita received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Avita is among 767 major U.S. businesses in 2021 earning top marks from the Human Rights Campaign based on four criteria: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.
ZP was recognized as a 2020 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a score of 100% on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability: IN. A total of 247 companies participated in the 2020 DEI survey which evaluates companies' disability inclusion efforts in the areas of: culture; leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; and community engagement.
"We are extremely proud of the ongoing success that both Lorrie and Sherri continue to achieve for Avita and ZP and the communities they serve," said Chris Michalik, Managing Director of Kinderhook Industries, a New York-based private investment firm managing more than $3 billion of committed capital with a focus on middle market businesses. "They are proven leaders who are not only delivering superior business results but are also exemplary advocates who are reshaping the future of equity and inclusion. I am thrilled for Lorrie, Sherri and all Avita and ZP employees that they have been recognized with these prestigious awards. It is especially fitting that we have the opportunity to recognize Lorrie and Sherri's leadership and accomplishments during women's history month."
Avita and ZP - Driving Business Growth and Innovation With Equity and Inclusion
With the completion of four acquisitions and four divestitures in the past 18 months, Avita has increased annual revenue growth by more than 30 percent and expanded its customer base to 300 unique covered entity relationships. Under Carr's leadership, five distinct cultures have been successfully integrated into one unified Avita organization. Carr continues to serve as a leading advocate to help ensure equal and affordable healthcare access, especially in the areas of HIV treatment and prevention.
In 2017, ZVRS acquired Purple Communications, consolidating the two leading industry providers. Backed firmly by a community first mission, Turpin has successfully unified both companies, now ZP, growing both revenue and market share exponentially. ZP recently opened its new Austin headquarters featuring innovative DeafSpace design and architecture that puts the deaf community and experience front and center. ZP also launched sivo®, a new app free to consumers and employers enabling seamless three-way video communications between Deaf and hard of hearing individuals, sign language interpreters and hearing individuals.
Carr was named Avita CEO in July 2019. Prior to Avita, Carr was CEO of ExceleraRX Corporation; Chief Commercial Officer at ZappRx, Inc.; and an executive at Walgreens, Takeda Oncology and Schering-Plough. She serves on the Board of Directors of Community Voices 340B, an organization dedicated to ensuring access to critical healthcare services for underserved populations.
Turpin was named ZP CEO in 2015. Prior to ZP, Turpin was Channel Chief at Earthlink Business, Vice President of Sales at XO Communications and executive in residence at Kinderhook Industries. She serves as a Board of Trustee for the New York School for the Deaf and a member of the Foundation Board for the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology. She is proficient in American Sign Language.
About Avita
Avita is a national pharmacy services organization that unlocks the full potential of health for covered entity partners and individuals with unique health needs. As a full-service pharmacy, Avita has proven experience in 340B program administration and onsite pharmacy management. The Avita team has deep expertise in understanding and addressing the needs of communities disproportionately affected by complex health conditions, as well as HIV, PrEP, STI and LGBTQ+ care. Avita provides care for more than 100,000 patients through over 250 covered entity relationships at 60 pharmacies nationwide. Avita is the largest independent nationwide provider of pharmacy services and solutions for Ryan White/STD Grantees, AIDS Service Organizations, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). For more information please visit Avita.
About ZP Better Together
ZP Better Together, LLC (ZP) provides communications solutions dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services to meet the unique needs of each Deaf and hard-of-hearing individual. Our commitment extends across hardware, software, and in-person solutions within these four areas of service: Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Communication Access Real-Time Translation (CART), and On-Site Interpreting. These four pillars of service are the foundation of our commitment to the belief that every conversation matters. Whether it is at home, on the go, at school, or in the workplace, our mission is to grow and bridge two worlds with innovative, accessible communication solutions, creating more opportunities in our Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. For more information please visit ZP.
About Kinderhook Industries
Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 250 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit Kinderhook Industries.
Media Contact:
Karen Durkin
The Durkin Agency
karen.durkin@thedurkinagency.com
Media Contact
Karen Durkin, The Durkin Agency, +1 3864514850, karen.durkin@thedurkinagency.com
SOURCE Kinderhook Industries