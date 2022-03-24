SAN JOSE, Calif. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductor manufacturer, Kinetic Technologies, today announced that the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has certified their KTE7000 product as the first wireless power receiver to achieve Qi version 1.3 status. By doing this, Kinetic Technologies has further proven leadership in the wireless power market.
The Qi v1.3 specifications provide improved foreign object detection and enable optional new functionality such as device authentication. Also implemented is more comprehensive Qi compliance testing, as well as increased automation of compliance testing, which reduces testing time and decreases potential interoperability problems. The WPC is the standards organization responsible for developing and managing the Qi standard. Qi certification ensures that power receivers and chargers always work together for simple and easy charging. Products marked as Qi Certified have passed rigorous, independent laboratory tests for safety, interoperability, and energy efficiency. For more detailed information on this latest version of its Qi specification please view the WPC website.
Vice President of Marketing at Kinetic Technologies, Gianfranco Scherini, says, "We continue to lead the Wireless Power ecosystem with the first wireless receiver to attain Qi v1.3 certification. This is another milestone in Kinetic Technologies' track record of delivering innovative wireless power solutions when customers need them most."
The KTE7000 is a single chip 5W wireless power receiver that conforms to WPC/Qi v1.3 Baseline Power Profile (BPP) standards. Fully compatible with all WPC/Qi-certified transmitters, the KTE7000 will operate in BPP mode (Baseline Power Profile) when interoperating with either BPP transmitters or EPP (Extended Power Profile) transmitters. The KTE7000 integrates a full-synchronous rectifier with robust voltage surge protection and an LDO to efficiently convert the wireless AC power into 5V DC power at up to 1.5A. Higher power outputs are possible in proprietary modes. An embedded microcontroller with ROM and programmable memory provides power management, protection, and communications with the power transmitter. The KTE7000 is available in a green compliant, 52-bump, 2.66mm x 3.90mm, WLCSP package.
KTE7000 is available and shipping now.
About Kinetic Technologies
Kinetic Technologies designs, develops, and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, communications, industrial, automotive, and enterprise markets, to deliver protected solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions. The company's products sit "Behind Every Port™", delivering solutions to not only provide, protect, regulate, and monitor the power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads, but to also switch, transform and protect high-resolution video, audio, and data signals. Kinetic Technologies develops application-specific products that solve audio-video interface, protection, and power management needs across smartphones, tablets, and wearables, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive, and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia.
