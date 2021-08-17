SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power management and video/audio interface leader, Kinetic Technologies, is expanding its PoE power solutions portfolio with the introduction of KTA1136, a single-chip, highly integrated solution for 13W Power over Ethernet (PoE) Powered Devices (PD) significantly improving performance, while reducing both solution cost and size. Fully compliant with the IEEE® 803.2af specification, KTA1136 integrates input surge protection, a PD controller with 100V, 0.49Ω hot-swap MOSFET and a DC-DC controller with a robust 150V, 0.7Ω switching power MOSFET.
Senior Director of ESIA Marketing at Kinetic, Phil Dewsbury, says, "The integration of the 150V rated output MOSFET coupled with 600kHz switching frequency results in more than a 25% reduction in solution size, providing our customers with the smallest 13W PoE solution on the market today, making it ideal for space critical applications. Special care has been taken to minimize EMI and to optimize the light load efficiency without the switching frequency straying into the audio band".
KTA1136 is fully compliant with IEEE 803.2af, but also supports IEEE, 803.2at and IEEE 802.3bt specifications for Type 1 power applications.
KTA1136 also includes PD Detection, classification and protection including under-voltage lockout (UVLO) and over-temperature protection (OVP).
Key applications for the new KTA1136 include Voice over IP (VoIP) Phones, Wireless LAN Access Point, Security Cameras, Biometric Authentication, Point-of-Sales Terminals, RFID Readers, Thin Clients and IoT Appliances.
KTA1136 is available and shipping now. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information.
Product features include:
- Compliant with the latest IEEE® 802.3af, IEEE® 802.3at Type 1, and IEEE® 802.3bt-2018 standards
- DC-DC Controller with two robust, integrated high voltage Power MOSFETs
- 150V, 0.7Ω Flyback MOSFET
- 100V, 0.49Ω Low RDS_ON Hot-Swap MOSFET
- Supports both isolated and non-isolated applications
- Adjustable switching frequency from 100kHz to 800kHz
- Programmable cycle-by-cycle DC-DC current limiting
- Input ESD surge protection to IEC61000-4-2 (Level 4)
- Contact: ±8kV
- Air: ±15kV
- Other pins HBM: ±2kV
- Exceptional EMI performance
- Integrated Short-Circuit and Over-temperature Protection
- RoHs and Pb-free: TQFN-16, 4x4mm Package
About Kinetic Technologies
Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets, to deliver protected solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions. The company's product sit "Behind Every Port™", deliver solutions to not only provide, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads, but to also switch, transform and protect high resolution video, audio and data signals. Kinetic Technologies develops application-specific products that solve audio-video interface, protection, and power management needs across smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies, a Cayman Corporation, has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.
