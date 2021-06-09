DUBLIN, Ohio, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetics Noise Control Inc. (Kinetics) is proud to announce the launch of QuietTile LightHood, a lay-in ceiling system and light fixture cover that achieves noise control and speech privacy where conventional tiles fail.
QuietTile LightHood is a welcome addition to the QuietTile acoustical ceiling tile (ACT) system. Kinetics QuietTile adds extra mass and sound damping to the back of any ACT selected by the designer, thus substantially reducing sound transmission through the ceiling grid.
Light fixtures are constructed using low mass steel and create a noise "gap" in a ceiling. QuietTile LightHood prevents unwanted reverberation from making it through the noise "gap" by simply laying over the light fixture.
"QuietTile stands alone in the ceiling attenuation market when combining price, performance and design flexibility," notes Ben Hickey, Kinetics Director of Sales for the Room Acoustics and Home Markets. "With the addition of light hood options to address noise penetration, QuietTile now offers a complete system that would benefit any commercial application where noise control is valued."
QuietTile LightHood options are both versatile and flexible, making installation and field customization painless. The material can also be easily cut for electrical wire and aircraft cable routing.
Find your acoustical ceiling tile solution today: https://kineticsnoise.com/quiettile/
About Kinetics Noise Control
Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
Media Contact
Neal Knueven, Kinetics Noise Control, 614-889-0480, nknueven@kineticsnoise.com
SOURCE Kinetics Noise Control