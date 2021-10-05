LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This was a big quarter for Kinetix Air, as we debuted a number of new features and capabilities that will drive increased efficiency for AHU manufacturers.
Our big announcement for Q3 is the rollout of Activity-Based Costing (ABC). ABC allows manufacturers to define activities based on actual engineering and manufacturing processes and set time and cost calculation logic. This makes it possible to automatically generate highly accurate costs on projects with a single click, saving hours on each project and increasing accuracy.
This quarter, we've also added cost multiplier capabilities to the platform, meaning manufacturers can now input list costs for raw materials and components, as well as set multipliers. With multipliers, you change the cost once instead of changing a thousand numbers by hand. We also added full (API) integration with Greenheck components and a number of other new features.
"We needed to go beyond the current crop selection software and rethink and re-engineer the process from end to end. Activity-based pricing and cost multipliers are two big chunks of our development roadmap for this year that help unify and radically streamline the whole AHU manufacturing process," says Vicken Arabian, Kinetix CTO.
"We're in the process of disrupting the way the AHU business runs. And these latest features go a long way toward delivering on that vision. Not only do we reduce the design phase from weeks to hours, but Kinetix Air users can also price and submit AHUs on our platform in less than an hour. And there are more powerful features coming in Q1 '22," says Sevag Ajemian, Kinetix CEO
Founded in 2018, The Kinetix Air unified air handler manufacturing platform (UAHM) is a collaborative, SaaS-based method of uniting all the phases of AHU design and manufacturing into one efficient, dynamic and cost-effective workflow. Where current AHU selection software platforms really only do selection, Kinetix addresses all the manufacturer's needs and even provides a shared platform where specialized representative companies and engineering firms can collaborate directly with manufacturers.
Based in the LA area, Kinetix is currently emerging from stealth mode, and several AHU manufacturers and engineers are already using Kinetix Air. The focus for the next phase is to build long-term relationships with key industry partners. The objective is to help AHU manufacturers thrive in the face of increasing demand for speed, efficiency, and ecological responsibility by radically re-engineering and streamlining standard operating procedures.
