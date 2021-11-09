ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsland University, a leading organization that provides social impact through education, today announced that it has secured a strategic partnership with the largest Information Technology association in the world, The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA).
In this significant partnership, Kingsland University and CompTIA will together dedicate substantial resources towards re-careering individuals in poverty and permitting them access to more than 750,000 current job openings in Cybersecurity. In addition, the two organizations will be offering joint programs.
"With dramatic shifts in the job market, due to the pandemic and the nation's current cybersecurity skills crisis, re-careering (an individual making a complete career change later in their life) has never been more crucial," explains John Souza, Chief Executive Officer at Kingsland University. "Our partnership with CompTIA is vital in this current climate, and we are incredibly grateful to have earned such a pivotal partner."
The need for cybersecurity skills has never been greater, and leading organizations, including Microsoft, Google and IBM have pledged towards multi-billion-dollar cyber expansion efforts. As stated by Microsoft in a recent press release: "The last year has brought unrelenting headlines about cybersecurity attacks. Foreign governments have tampered with the software supply chain, targeted on-premise servers, and hacked into sensitive government files. Criminal ransomware groups have attacked schools, penetrated hospitals and shut down a critical national pipeline. As we documented in the recent Microsoft Digital Defense Report, these attacks are growing and becoming more sophisticated. We've entered a new international era that falls short of war, but with constant foreign cybersecurity attacks that threaten not only our businesses, but our students, healthcare and daily lives."
Currently, there are more than 750,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., and the numbers are growing rapidly. The vast majority of these open jobs don't require a four-year college degree, but rather an industry-recognized certificate or an associate degree from a community college.
Kingsland University and CompTIA together will employ their vast employer partners, pledges for diversity and internship programs to fill these significant cybersecurity gaps with individuals in need and below the poverty line.
About Kingsland University
Founded in 2009 and based in Atlanta, Kingsland University is a leading organization that provides social impact through education and addresses the generational crisis in the industry with a new type of education model. The accredited institution provides individuals with access to training opportunities, career exploration and preparation, development, apprenticeships, and more for the most in-demand and highest paying jobs within emerging technologies – such as software engineering, blockchain development. As an award-winning EdTech provider, Kingsland University has successfully delivered global education programs to some of the world's most respected companies, universities, government agencies, and not-for profits, amassing over 175,000 students worldwide. To learn more, visit https://kingslanduniversity.com/.
About CompTIA
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.
