SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsly Capital Management, a registered investment advisor that specializes in digital assets, announced today it has launched a suite of actively managed SMAs (separately managed accounts) focused on digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
Kingsly's actively managed digital asset strategies are designed for investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technology & innovation. The thematic investment strategies focus on digital assets representing what Kingsly expects to be the leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of blockchain and distributed ledger technology.
"The digital asset ecosystem and blockchain technology are beginning to transform vast segments of the global economy, the internet, and society. Evidence of this shift can be seen today in the financial industry with emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi)," stated Kingsly co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Barret Ayres. "We see tremendous opportunity in the businesses, tools and platforms that are leading this paradigm shift."
"We believe all investors, both retail and institutional, should have access to digital asset investment opportunities that are customizable, compliant and convenient. With our suite of digital asset SMAs, investors can choose their preferred exposure based upon their portfolio goals and can deposit directly from their IRA, brokerage account, bank account or crypto wallet. In addition, investors have the peace of mind that comes with the institutional-grade security of a regulated custodian," stated Kingsly's co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Eric Viavattene. "We are excited that Kingsly will be able to provide investors with professionally managed exposure to this new asset class."
About Kingsly Capital Management LLC
Kingsly Capital Management is a registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm focused exclusively on digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Kingsly Capital manages and sub advises long-only digital asset portfolios across a variety of investment vehicles, including a suite of separately managed accounts and funds. Kingsly has offices in Arizona and Puerto Rico.
