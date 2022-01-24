CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsmen Software is pleased to announce the promotion of Frank Wanicka from Head of Engineering to Partner and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Frank's new role will move him from team management, project execution, and day-to-day operations to a strategic role. Frank will focus on the overall technology organization, emerging technologies, client engagements, and drive the recruiting & training program for how Kingsmen can continue to provide great software engineering teammates and practices to their clients.
Frank has been at Kingsmen from almost the very beginning. He has played a role on every software build through a combination of coach, mentor, teammate, and contributor. He is the foundation of Kingsmen Engineering and key to building their great culture. Frank's dedication, work ethic, leadership, and experience has made Kingsmen Software what it is today, and they could not have a better person or professional leading the technology organization.
The Leadership Team looks forward to working with Frank to take Kingsmen Software and the technology strategy to the next level.
About Kingsmen Software
Kingsmen Software is a software services company that crafts high-quality software products and helps their clients do the same via their exclusive approach, The Kingsmen Way, which combines processes, tooling, automation, and frameworks to enable scalability, efficiency, and business agility. Kingsmen's software studio is located in the historic Camden Cotton Mill in Fourth Ward in Uptown Charlotte, NC. Visit http://www.kingsmensoftware.com.
