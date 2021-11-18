LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingspan Light + Air, a leading provider of daylighting products and division of Kingspan Group PLC, recently launched a new online tool, choosedaylight.com, to help architects and designers find the right custom daylighting system for their next project.
The online tool guides users through a series of simple questions related to their project's specific design or performance needs, and then suggests the best daylighting system solution based on those responses. Once a system is suggested, the user can click on links to additional contact information, downloadable brochures and other related material.
"With Kingspan Light + Air's recent acquisition of Major Industries, Inc., it was important for us to find a way to communicate the performance and aesthetic differences between our products in a simple and understandable way. Our goal with this new online tool is to help architects navigate daylighting solution options to find the best system for their project's needs," says Mark Mitchell, Marketing Communications Manager for Kingspan Light + Air North America. "Now that we offer UniQuad® wall systems, Quadwall® skylights and Briteway™ canopies, as well as Guardian 275® wall, skylights and canopy systems, we want to highlight the best attributes of each system and make it easy for architects to narrow down their daylighting system choices."
To view the new website and find out which system might be right for your next project, visit choosedaylight.com.
About Kingspan Light + Air: Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to bring to life Kingspan Group's vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions. By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, the division supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments in the education, commercial, industrial, retail, leisure, residential, healthcare and infrastructure sectors.
In the years since it was launched, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering. With operations in North America, Great Britain, Ireland and across Continental Europe, Kingspan Light + Air is serving its customers' ever-growing needs, delivering solutions for complex building projects around the globe.
The division currently employs over 2,600 people worldwide.
To find out more, visit http://www.kingspanlightandair.us.
