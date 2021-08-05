TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingstar Media is offering, via direct partnerships, premium and targeted Connected TV (CTV) inventory as low as $15 CPM.
CTV inventory in Canada have historically been priced in the $35-$50+ CPM range--too high for performance based marketers and only feasible for big brands.
Kingstar is offering a first-in-market opportunity for direct CTV partnerships to deliver significantly lower CPMs and measurable results. Finally, performance marketers can confidently add Connected TV inventory to their paid media mix.
More than 30% of Canadians use Connected TV daily, opening a ripe market for advertisers who develop campaigns designed to go beyond linear TV. Additionally, Connected TV ad retention is three times higher compared with linear TV, since there are fewer ads and more brand visibility and all ads are non-skippable.
"At Kingstar Media, our goal is to make performance advertising channel agnostic," said Geoff Crain, Digital Director of Kingstar Media. "We strive to drive measurable response at our clients' target KPIs across multiple mediums and Connected TV is our latest avenue for success. Ad retention is three times higher compared to linear TV as there are fewer ads and each are non-skippable. This leads to more brand visibility. Through our direct media partnerships, we can access Connected TV inventory at Direct Response rates that cannot be achieved through programmatic platforms. We are excited to continue to grow our presence on Connected TV and make it a profitable experience for our clients."
Kingstar Media offers performance-driven Connected TV by picking the audience, not the content. Through third-party audience data, Kingstar Media targets viewers by demographic and then reaches them across any show or network they are watching on a CTV device.
Unlike linear TV, CTV leverages pixel tracking. So, Kingstar Media is able to track which viewers saw an ad and then went to a particular website. It also allows for retargeting that viewer with another, more down-funnel ad, that is intended to drive response.
With CTV, all reporting is in real time. There is no waiting on post logs or media clearance. There is live data that can be measured and optimized daily.
About Kingstar Media
Leveraging the power of television, audio, outdoor and digital, Kingstar Media has established itself as the premium direct response media agency in Canada. Kingstar has changed the Canadian DRTV landscape by changing the business model. Kingstar Media is a Canadian DRTV media agency and acts purely as a business services company: a full-service media buying agency that specializes in direct response media solutions that help its clients reach Canadian international consumers. Whether building brands, selling direct to consumers, or using direct response as a way to drive web traffic or retail sales, Kingstar has redefined direct response and how it can drive marketing strategy.
