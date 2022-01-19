SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinship Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Kinship Real Estate, staffed by professionals who take a personalized approach to customer service, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Kinship Real Estate founder Jenny Rosas began her career in the Sacramento property market in 2018. Since that time, she's closed more than $115 million in real estate transactions and has been named among the top 1% of Sacramento agents. She has also been named one of the top 20 real estate agents on social media by PropertySpark.
Rosas' diverse skill set has helped buyers and sellers find real estate success throughout Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, and El Dorado counties. Her firm will specialize in helping people relocate to the Sacramento area, especially military clients and international buyers.
"At Kinship, we're proactive in our approach and relentless in our quest to deliver results," said Rosas. "But we work with a down-to-earth attitude and enliven the process with fun and positivity. We're determined to keep each client's journey stress-free."
Partnering with Side will ensure Kinship Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Kinship Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Kinship Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
Of the partnership, Rosas continued: "Partnering with Side provides an amazing opportunity to work with like-minded peers who want to revolutionize the real estate industry. With Side's high-quality technology, marketing, administrative, and legal services, we'll be able to stay ahead of the curve and serve our clients more efficiently."
About Kinship Real Estate
Kinship Real Estate provides individualized real estate services to buyers, sellers, and investors in the Sacramento area. The team combines local knowledge, diverse skills, and a down-to-earth attitude to develop unique action plans that ensure clients get the best results from their real estate ventures, whether that's buying their dream home or getting top dollar for their property. For more information, visit http://www.kinshipre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
