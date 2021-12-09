BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kintent®, the developer of an automated Trust Management Platform, today announces the release of Trust Share, a live, branded, interactive website that allows businesses to showcase their trust, security, and compliance documentation directly from their compliance program in the Trust Management Platform.
When going through an enterprise sales process, every SaaS vendor is asked about its security and compliance program. These security assessments have a tendency to slow down the sales process and teams are often put in a reactionary posture. On the other hand, Trust Share offers an elegant, real-time and comprehensive view into a company's trust program, without having to dedicate marketing and security budget and resources to create custom security documents, or wasting precious hours crafting and updating content.
"Security and protecting our customer data are highly prioritized in our organization," says Rohit Begani, CTO at AceUp. "As our sales team started to expand their efforts and move upmarket, so did the number of security reviews we received. In an effort to be more proactive and share our compliance stance with our prospects and customers, we worked with Kintent to develop our Trust Share. As a result, our sales team is now able to confidently share our compliance program on their calls and reduce reliance on our compliance team for answers."
You can view AceUp's Trust Share here: https://aceup.trustshare.com/home
Traditional security portal providers such as Whistic and Safebase deliver outdated solutions that are woefully inadequate because their customers have to manually manage security content through these CMS', and they risk sharing false information with their end customers because this content becomes stale and inaccurate quickly.
By contrast, Kintent's customers turn on Trust Share in minutes and use it to accurately share policies, controls, certifications, and other compliance documents without worrying if the information is out of date. When a control or policy is updated in Kintent's Trust Management Platform, it is automatically reflected in Trust Share. Additionally, companies can also share the certifications they've achieved and a list of subprocessors being used to store sensitive data, so customers have insight into how a company handles their data.
"At Kintent we're building a world where trust can be felt and measured," says Sravish Sridhar, Founder & CEO. "Until now, there hasn't been an easy way for us to qualify and quantify trust. We're changing that with Trust Share. Our customers have told us that they are nervous about using some of the existing tools in the market because the content in those tools gets out-of-date quickly. This creates a liability because you're potentially sharing inaccurate information with your customers. We decided we needed to solve this program. With the launch of Trust Share, our customers don't have to worry about manually updating their security page every time there is a change in their compliance program. We've made it effortless for businesses to be transparent with their customers, and truthfully and continuously earn their trust. "
You can view Kintent's Trust Share here: https://kintent.trustshare.com/home
Companies that want to proactively share their compliance posture, and avoid endless follow-ups of security questionnaires can sign up for Kintent's Trust Share at https://www.kintent.com/trust-share/
About Kintent
Kintent (https://www.kintent.com) is on a mission to make it effortless to earn trust in every business relationship. We believe that compliance should not be about checking a box. It should be about earning a reputation. Kintent's Trust Management Platform democratizes every company's ability to quickly and cost-effectively adopt formal security and compliance programs, measure the accuracy of the program, and confidently share their compliance program with enterprise customers. With Kintent, compliance becomes a habit, is simple to understand and implement, and is continuously testable so that your customers can see that you are adhering to all your compliance obligations. Kintent is joyfully crafted by a 100% distributed team.
