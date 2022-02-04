BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kintent, the developer of an automated Trust Management Platform, today announces that it has enhanced its Trust Cloud compliance automation application with a new capability called Privacy Essentials to help businesses effortlessly and cost-effectively adhere to the fundamental requirements of GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27701, as well as full coverage of the SOC 2 Privacy criteria in Trust Cloud. Enterprises and SMBs can build a highly trusted and truthful privacy program by taking advantage of Trust Cloud's built-in test and workflow automation, which includes testing custom controls and policies.
Through Privacy Essentials, Kintent provides customers a strong foundation to enable privacy regulation adherence for their entire organization. Customers have the option of bringing in their existing security and privacy programs and automating them or auto-generating one from scratch in Trust Cloud. Unlike legacy GRC tools that deliver tedious, check-the-box compliance workflows to manually collect documents and spreadsheets as evidence, Privacy Essentials enables customers to:
- Implement verifiable data privacy policies and controls that are tested via APIs
- Continuously validate that they are fulfilling all their data privacy obligations
- Track, measure, and mitigate risks to customer data
- Facilitate truthful communication about privacy practices with individuals, business partners, assessors, and regulators
"Building software that complies with privacy regulations and securely handles the sensitive personal information of our customers is extremely important to us," says Jon Kingsley, Security & Infrastructure Lead at Orbit. "However, many privacy regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, are nuanced and complex in maintaining ongoing compliance over time. We were in need of a platform that made it easy and straightforward for us to easily manage all our privacy-related trust obligations in one place, without having to create a mountain of documentation to prove adherence. Kintent has excelled in that area, and we've gained hours back in critical roles by allowing Kintent to map our existing systems and processes, and auto-generate controls, automated tests, and policies to help us continuously validate our security and privacy goals."
"At Kintent our mission is to help our customers to effortlessly earn trust with their customers," says Sravish Sridhar, Founder, and CEO of Kintent. "Given the number of privacy standards that exist today, organizations would have to spend an exorbitant amount of time, money, and resources to adhere to all the different privacy regulations. We believe this burden is unjust. So, we extended Kintent's Trust Management platform to support organizations who are serious about privacy and want to meet the requirements for GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27701. Why did we do this? Well, it's because it's the right thing to do."
Adopting Privacy Essentials allows organizations of all sizes to demonstrate adherence to data privacy-related regulations. The privacy controls, policies, and tests can be customized, augmented, and tailored to fit each organization's unique privacy needs.
To learn more about Kintent's Privacy Essentials, check us out here: https://www.kintent.com/privacy-essentials/
About Kintent
Kintent (https://www.kintent.com) is on a mission to make it effortless to earn trust in every business relationship. Kintent's Trust Management Platform democratizes every company's ability to quickly and cost-effectively adopt formal security and privacy programs, measure the accuracy of the program, and confidently share their program with enterprise customers. With Kintent, trust, security, privacy, and compliance become a habit, are simple to understand and implement, and are continuously testable so that your customers can see that you are adhering to all your trust obligations. Kintent is joyfully crafted by a 100% distributed team.
