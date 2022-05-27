Kintone has been recognized as a leader in four categories: No-Code Development, App Development, Task Management, and Business Process Management
SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kintone, the customizable digital workplace platform built for teamwork, announced that TrustRadius has recognized Kintone with multiple 2022 Top Rated Awards. Kintone won in four categories: No-Code Development, App Development, Task Management, and Business Process Management (BPM).
With a trScore of 8.8 out of 10 and over 40 verified reviews, Kintone is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the No-Code Development software category.
"Kintone has earned four Top Rated awards from TrustRadius—for App Development, No-Code Development, Task Management, and Business Process Management—based entirely on customer feedback," said Megan Headley, VP of research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers value Kintone's flexibility for varied use cases, newcomer-friendly drag-and-drop interface, and diverse library of pre-built forms and apps."
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. TrustRadius publishes a breakdown of the methodology and scoring that it uses to determine Top Rated winners.
"We are honored that our customizable digital workplace was recognized by TrustRadius for Top Rated Awards in four categories. What makes these awards really special is that they represent the votes of our customers," said Dave Landa, CEO of Kintone. "Companies that deploy the Kintone platform realize huge gains in flexibility, asynchronous productivity, and teamwork. At Kintone, we're proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback from our user community. Thank you for supporting our work, and for sharing your feedback on TrustRadius."
What are customers saying about Kintone on TrustRadius?
"Drag and Drop Interface is excellent! Great software to imagine what you want something to look like and see it happen in real-time!" —Farshad Karimi, Implementation Manager at Wolf Retail Solutions
"I've never had as positive a customer service and training experience as when working with the Kintone Team—they have been proactive, helpful, personally engaging, and motivated to help us succeed." —Carmen Miller, Project Manager at Printopya
"Any organization that is looking to move away from disjointed spreadsheets and lost emails should consider Kintone as their solution." —VP of commercial real estate company
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
About Kintone Corporation
Kintone is a customizable digital workplace platform that lets you manage your data, tasks, and communication in one central place. Over 21,000 customers use Kintone's no-code platform with more than 1.5 million database and workflow applications custom built for their businesses. Kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc., a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit kintone.com.
Media Contact
Tim Cox, Kintone, 650-888-6116, tim@zingpr.com
SOURCE Kintone