SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kintone, the customizable digital workplace platform built for teamwork, has been selected as an honoree in Fast Company's inaugural 2021 Next Big Things in Tech Awards. The awards recognize the companies and technologies that promise to redefine their industries and create a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society at large in the next five years.
The 'Experiences' winners and honorees selected by Fast Company's editors include innovations that are transforming homes, workplaces, cars, and even the metaverse. Kintone was recognized for helping anyone build productivity apps. Kintone's digital workplace platform combines the powerful benefits of no-code/low-code development with a modern, cloud-based collaboration and database platform that changes how we collaborate and share information.
"Even more so today in our post-Covid world, every company is a software company. So, we are honored that our customizable digital workplace was recognized by Fast Company for this Next Big Things in Tech award," said Dave Landa, CEO of Kintone. "Companies that deploy the Kintone platform realize huge gains in flexibility, asynchronous productivity, and teamwork. We're humbled to be recognized alongside tech titans such as Adobe and Amazon Web Services, as well as trendsetters like Around, Hour One, and Pathway."
Kintone continuously strives to improve teamwork among teams in organizations of all sizes. Some of the company's 2021 highlights include:
- More than 21,000 organizations across 35 different industries now use Kintone
- Kintone users built 338,000 custom apps this year
- 48,000 unwieldy spreadsheets were transformed into interactive Kintone apps
- Top industry analyst firm Gartner included Kintone in its influential 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms — for the fifth consecutive year
