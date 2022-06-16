Kintone has been recognized as a leader in three categories: No-Code Development Platform, Digital Workplace, and Remote Work
SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kintone, the customizable digital workplace platform built for teamwork, announced that it has been awarded a Spring 2022 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a particularly high quantity of recent favorable user reviews, putting them in the top-tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
"We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Spring 2022 Top Performers," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Kintone showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews."
To win the Spring 2022 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the attention to high quality that Kintone delivers to customers. Kintone was recognized as a leader in three categories: No-Code Development Platform, Digital Workplace, and Remote Work—reflecting the versatility of Kintone's customizable digital workplace platform.
"We're exceptionally pleased to accept the SourceForge Spring 2022 Top Performer Award," said Dave Landa, CEO of Kintone. "At Kintone, we are one hundred percent committed to providing a best-in-class product, and we're gratified and motivated to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. The entire Kintone team is honored to be so highly valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge."
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
About Kintone Corporation
Kintone is a customizable digital workplace platform that lets you manage your data, tasks, and communication in one central place. Over 21,000 customers use Kintone's no-code platform with more than 1.5 million database and workflow applications custom built for their businesses. Kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc., a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit kintone.com.
