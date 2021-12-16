SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kintone, the customizable digital workplace platform built for teamwork, has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms* (LCAP).
This is the sixth consecutive year that Gartner has recognized Kintone in its LCAP vendor assessment report, and Kintone was one of just 12 vendors recognized this year; 19 vendors were recognized in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.
According to Gartner's definition, "A low-code application platform (LCAP) is used to rapidly develop and deploy custom applications by abstracting and minimizing hand coding. At a minimum, an LCAP must include low-code capabilities (such as a model-driven or graphical programming approach with scripting) to develop a complete application consisting of user interfaces, business logic, workflow and data services."
This year's report underscores the recent rapid growth of low-code and no-code as a mode of software development. Gartner's strategic planning assumption for LCAP is that "by 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020." The report recognized that "more organizations are adopting and using LCAPs — a trend that has been further accelerated by COVID-19 disruptions. Even conservative organizations that have previously resisted modernization and automation are using LCAPs to move to the cloud, address skills and resource shortages, and achieve faster time to deployment."
Kintone's unique differentiation was identified as a no-code approach and collaboration features that enable citizen developers to jointly build workflows, and its large partner ecosystem, which offers a wide range of extensions and plug-ins.
"We're very pleased to be recognized again in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms — our sixth consecutive inclusion in this influential report," said Dave Landa, CEO of Kintone," said Dave Landa, CEO of Kintone. "The changing workplace—especially the transition to remote work and the Great Resignation—have underscored the need for collaboration and flexibility. These are two strong suits of the Kintone platform that have contributed to a significant uptick in customer demand."
During 2020, Kintone enhanced its LCAP with numerous features that equip teams and workgroups to develop custom software that addresses their evolving needs. Kintone now has over 21,000 customers across enterprise and SMBs, and has created an ecosystem of partners, developers, and citizen developers that have collectively built and deployed more than 1,500,000 applications.
To download a copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms report, click here.
*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms; Jason Wong, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent; 20 September 2021.
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Kintone Corporation
Kintone is a customizable digital workplace platform that lets you manage your data, tasks, and communication in one central place. Over 21,000 customers use Kintone's no-code platform with more than 1.5 million database and workflow applications custom built for their businesses. Kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc., a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit kintone.com.
