SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kiopi is a newly launched social media management software created for individuals, agencies, companies, and virtually anyone who is looking to save themselves time and money. Kiopi allows users to simplify their social scheduling process and create brand awareness on all major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google My Business through one place.
As we all know, social media is no longer just a means to stay connected with old friends. It has grown into much more than that, becoming a hub for anyone looking to create and promote brand awareness, whether that be a small, homegrown business or a massive international enterprise. But it's not enough to just simply have a social media account - you must acquire a virtual presence in order to truly be successful. To do that, the consistent posting of content and deliverables across a variety of social media platforms is key. That's where Kiopi comes in.
With the help of Kiopi, users are able to access different clients, campaigns, and social accounts all from one convenient dashboard. The number of clients and accounts available depends on the plan that is chosen, of which there are four: Primary, Pro, Premium, and Platinum. Each affordable plan offers an unlimited number of social posts, both real-time and scheduled, and allows plenty of room for each person on your team.
Kiopi is unique in that it was created by people who actually use and benefit from this type of software. Seth Winterer, co-founder and CEO of Kiopi, has an expansive background in digital marketing and recognizes the important role social media plays in current marketing strategies. After trying several different social media management tools and finding most were difficult to navigate, riddled with errors, or simply overpriced, he set out to create his own application that addressed these problems.
To create the Kiopi application, Winterer collaborated with Kiopi co-founder and CTO, Bill O'Toole. O'Toole is a seasoned technology entrepreneur who has founded and led a number of successful software startups over more than two decades in the industry.
Through their combined expertise in digital media, social media marketing, software development and complex SaaS system design, Winterer and O'Toole designed Kiopi from the start with an unyielding focus on delivering a superior user experience - and it shows. Kiopi combines elements of all your current favorite management tools, including post and client management, campaign curation, and engagement analysis reports from your posts. The real selling point? You can access all of these features and more for significantly less than what you're likely paying now for your current social management software. A free 14-day trial is also available for all plan options.
About Kiopi LLC: Kiopi is a privately funded social media management software owned by Kiopi LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Corporation based out of Shreveport, LA. The company was founded by experienced digital marketing and technology professionals who aim to provide inclusive and multifaceted social media management software for agencies and businesses across the globe.
Media Contact
Marketing, Kiopi, +1 (318) 2309550, seth@digitallogic.co
SOURCE Kiopi