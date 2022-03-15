Kiosk Association Digital KYC Series Begins

Kiosk Association Digital KYC Series Begins

 By Kiosk Association

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March Self-Service News: The Kiosk Association is pleased to announce new multipart series of whitepapers covering Digital KYC. Digital KYC is the new framework for identity, for opt-in consumers. PopID is 100,000 users in California. Wendy's First Kitchen in Japan is the first international. The complete 5-part series will see a whitepaper per month.

Coming Events: National Restaurant Association in Chicago in May is the big upcoming. We will be showing the unreleased LG fast food self-order kiosk in its first public appearance.

June 8th is InfoComm 2022 and we are a media partner for the show. AV is huge and especially for all forms of menu displays for outdoor (think Drive-Thru which is 75% of sales?). Big screens for EV charging stations at places like Walgreens, Kohls, and now restaurants. The free advertising on Google Maps doesn't hurt.

Free Research -- Updated Market report. Included are restaurants worldwide & kiosks. McDonalds & YUM Foods being the two big components. Using corporate sites plus NRN datafiles we have a lower margin of error. We're updating the spreadsheet with drive-thru & digital menu displays for more context.

Kiosks

Digital Signage

Retail Automation

For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837 or craig@catareno.com or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiosk-association-digital-kyc-series-begins-301503365.html

SOURCE Kiosk Association

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.