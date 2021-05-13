DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Access Board will host panel discussions on self-service transaction machines (SSTMs), including point-of-sales machines & ticket kiosks, at its next virtual Board meeting on May 19 from 1:00 – 3:15 (ET). The Association is participating as a panelist. One panel is representatives from advocacy organizations who will discuss usability issues and accessibility barriers. Another panel will address efforts by research and industry to improve access to SSTMs. The public is welcome to attend this event. Registration is not required.

Here is the agenda.

  • Welcome, Sachin Pavithran, Executive Director
  • 1:00 – 2:00 Panel Discussion on Usability Issues
    • Mark Hill, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Consumer Advocacy Network
    • Donald D. Overton, Jr., Blinded Veterans Association
    • Clayton Lewis, Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities
    • Dave Pierson, United Spinal Association
  • 2:00 – 2:10 Overview of Existing ADA & Section 508 Standards, Bruce Bailey
  • 2:10 – 3:15 Panel Discussion on SSTM Accessibility

