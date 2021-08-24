NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KirkpatrickPrice (kirkpatrickprice.com), a cybersecurity auditing firm providing independent assurance services, verified its commitment to cloud security with the completion of a Cloud Certification Challenge. The Cloud Certification Challenge was a three-month intensive for KirkpatrickPrice employees to focus on developing expertise in Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure through training and certification. As the first audit firm to complete AWS's Cloud Audit Academy, KirkpatrickPrice has set the bar for cloud expertise in the information security auditing industry and continues to raise it with a dedication to cloud education.
As of August 2021, 62% of all KirkpatrickPrice auditors have at least one cloud certification. Out of all KirkpatrickPrice employees, 43% have a certification verifying their cloud knowledge. During the challenge, 74 cloud-related certifications were obtained by KirkpatrickPrice employees, spanning multiple cloud computing platforms. The completion of the Cloud Certification Challenge supports KirkpatrickPrice's focus on strengthening the testing of cloud security configuration in client environments.
Now, KirkpatrickPrice auditors, penetration testers, professional writers, developers and even marketers have AWS-focused certifications such as AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (AWS CCP), AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (AWS CSAA), AWS Certified Developer – Associate (AWS DVA), and AWS Certified Security – Specialty (AWS CSS). The team's Microsoft Azure expertise is reflected in the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals certification, Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate certification, and Microsoft Azure Security Operations Analyst Associate certification that some of KirkpatrickPrice's expert-level team members have.
KirkpatrickPrice auditors with GCP certifications are certified in Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals and Managing Security in the Google Cloud Platform. The GIAC Cloud Penetration Tester certification (GCPN) and Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) are two certifications obtained by KirkpatrickPrice team members dedicated to gaining cloud expertise at the next level. These certifications verify KirkpatrickPrice's expertise in cloud security fundamentals and specific cloud computing platform technicalities as well as knowledge of cloud security and privacy best practices that will be used to test organization's processes during an audit.
"One of the main requests I hear from the market is for auditors to have more applied knowledge of cloud environments. Many firms gloss over cloud configuration problems because they haven't kept current with all the changes. We strive to provide greater assurance to our clients through quality testing of cloud security controls," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. Because of the Cloud Certification Challenge, KirkpatrickPrice was able to achieve greater levels of expertise around cloud security to better meet the ever-changing needs of their clients as cloud adoption becomes more prevalent in the industry.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm performs assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST privacy and security frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit http://www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
