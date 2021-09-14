DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KissCam, LLC (KissCam) and Esports TV (ESTV) have entered into a license agreement enabling ESTV to integrate the patented KissCam contest into select Esports games.
The KissCam® contest in the Arena mobile app was initially developed for use during sporting events in a venue, but the company's patented technology has been expanded to a web-based app that can be utilized for any live or virtual event.
KissCam, LLC holds the registered trademark for KissCam globally and is licensing the brand to make the KissCam experience available worldwide. With the KissCam web app, fans can participate in a contest from anywhere in the world. Fans can snap a pic (or video), place it in a customized KissCam frame, and enter the KissCam contest during a game. Fans vote for the winner, who receives a prize from the sponsor, as well as bragging rights when their logoed framed picture is shared during the broadcast and on social media.
Teaming with ESTV, the world's first 24/7 live linear and AVOD Esports channel, complements both platforms. "The KissCam legend has captivated sports fans for 40 years at the sporting arena. Entering the Esports world with ESTV, which are metaverse champions, is our organization's next big milestone to engage virtual fans worldwide," says Dana Veitch, Founder and CEO, KissCam LLC.
ESTV Founder and CEO Eric Yoon said, "We see this licensing agreement with KissCam as another opportunity to bring a fun, new experience to our Esports fans during games worldwide, and integrate a premium partnership opportunity for our sponsors."
The KissCam is recognized worldwide as part of the sports fan experience and is the perfect link for ESTV and their sponsors seeking to engage with customers. Now with the company's new licensing agreement, the influential and highly recognizable brand can be utilized by any organization for any live or virtual promotion with ESTV.
For further information about a KissCam contest, visit KissCam.com and ESTV.co.
About KissCam, LLC:
Founded in 2012, KissCam, LLC is a privately held entertainment, advertising, and video/photo messaging company that owns the KissCam registered trademark worldwide, KissCam contests in the Arena, licensing agreements, and a photo-sharing web and mobile app. For more information, please visit http://www.kisscam.com.
About ESTV:
ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel (U.S. & Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Dish® Sling TV, VIZIO, Rakuten TV (Europe), TCL TV (worldwide), ZEASN (worldwide), Hisense Sharp (worldwide), PLEX, Glewed TV, RAD TV (Playstation, Google TV & Android TV), EASY TV (Brazil), Select TV, TikiLIVE, XOD Global (worldwide), Simul-TV, Hearo.Live in the U.S. and international territories as well as over the air network for the local media market. We are also available on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD services. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit http://www.estv.co.
For further information, contact:
KissCam - Susan Sears, susan@sbsears.com
ESTV - Geoff Kowalski, geoff.kowalski@estv.co
Media Contact
Susan Sears, KissCam, LLC, +1 (602) 321-8515, susan@sbsears.com
SOURCE KissCam, LLC