OTTAWA, Ontario, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kivuto, a leading provider of digital solutions for the education industry, announced today that Costa Constantakis has joined the organization's leadership team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Constantakis brings over 20 years of experience to Kivuto. Most recently, he served as Regional Vice President of Enterprise Accounts for North America at Saba Software, where he drove a turnaround in the mid-enterprise customer segment following Saba's acquisition of Halogen Software. Prior to that, he held a variety of senior leadership positions at both private and publicly traded SaaS and enterprise software companies, including Halogen Software (acquired by Saba), Sun Microsystems (acquired by Oracle), and Nakina Systems (acquired by Nokia).
In his new role, Constantakis will oversee Kivuto's Sales, Marketing, and Business Development teams, developing current lines of revenue while exploring new opportunities for growth.
"I am really excited to be joining the group here at Kivuto," said Constantakis. "They've built a remarkable platform for growth, and the recent addition of Mark McKenzie at the helm means we're geared up for an exciting adventure. I look forward to working with the team."
"We feel very fortunate to have Costa join us," said Mark McKenzie, CEO of Kivuto. "He's a strategic thinker and a strong leader who is already showing he isn't afraid to move quickly in bold directions. I'm looking forward to working together."
Kivuto has been transforming the way schools manage and distribute digital resources to students and faculty for over 20 years. Today, Kivuto streamlines the management and delivery of academic software, eTextbooks, cloud licenses, and all other types of digital resources used in education. Software vendors, textbook publishers, and academic institutions around the world rely on Kivuto to ensure the secure and successful delivery of digital assets to students, faculty, and school staff. For more information, please visit kivuto.com.
