NEW YORK, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, a growing ecosystem that helps startups build viable products, drive traction and raise capital, announced the successful acquisition of Graphite Financial, a New York-based boutique finance and accounting firm that currently supports 100+ venture-backed startups worldwide.
"We're thrilled to bring Graphite Financial into the KiwiTech family," said Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO of KiwiTech. "At KiwiTech, we see an opportunity to add on new service offerings to our client base. Building on this opportunity, we acquired Graphite Financial in December. They provide accounting and strategic finance services to venture-backed startups. These are the additional services that we plan to provide to our current and prospective customers alongside our tech services."
"There are exciting times ahead with Graphite Financial becoming part of the KiwiTech ecosystem," said Mohsin Syed, EVP and Chief Startup Officer at KiwiTech. "We continue to make our ecosystem the quintessential one-stop partner for Pre-Seed to Series B startups from Tech to Capital to Accounting to Marketing needs of a business."
"We're very excited for the next chapter of Graphite's story and what it means for our team and clients" said Paul Bianco, Founder and CEO of Graphite Financial. "As Graphite originally spun out of a VC fund, we understand the nuance of what startups need as they scale. We're firm believers that high touch, industry specific, high value service solves the true financial pain point startups face. Now, with the support of KiwiTech's team of hundreds of engineers, we're looking forward to our client experience being even more efficient, actionable and insightful."
About Graphite Financial
Graphite is a full-service, fractional accounting and finance firm specializing in early-stage, high-growth startups. They are a team of certified public accountants, analysts, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists who are passionate about partnering with early-stage companies to help them succeed. Graphite was born in 2008 in NYC, supporting ff Venture Capital's portfolio of early-stage companies. In 2016, Graphite Financial spun out independently and began working with the broader startup community. For further information, visit: https://graphitefinancial.com/
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ investors and 400+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 450+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit https://www.kiwitech.com/
