The event is aimed at bringing the booming South Korean startup ecosystem to the global stage.
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a frontrunner in providing a support ecosystem to early and growth-stage startups across the globe, has announced their first-ever South Korea Venture Fair in collaboration with their strategic partners Startup Research, a leading South Korean startup accelerator.
The virtual venture fair will be an exclusive event aimed at providing a global stage to enterprising and passionate founders from the burgeoning South Korean startup ecosystem. The event will be a perfect platform for entrepreneurs and founders from South Korea to introduce their innovations and ideas to the investor community and industry experts in the United States and across the globe.
"With the launch of the South Korea Venture Fair, we are bringing South Korean startups of the highest caliber and the US investor community together on one stage," said Mohsin Syed, President and Chief Startup Officer, KiwiTech. "The potential that the South Korean startups display is world class and we aim to present that great potential to this part of the world. We are certain that this venture fair will usher in global growth opportunities for emerging South Korean startups."
"While we've seen a growing number of global expansion programs in South Korea's public sector over the past couple of years, this venture fair with KiwiTech is the first of its kind in the private sector that actually brings together brilliant minds from all across the globe. This will enable South Korean startups to tap into a sustainable investor and expert community. It is extremely critical for early-stage startups that want to enter new markets and maximize global expansion opportunities," said Kevin Lee, CEO of Startup Research.
The venture fair will feature an exclusive panel discussion on the emerging startup investment landscape in South Korea, which will be headlined by top South Korean Startup ecosystem leaders including experts from organizations such as Yuanta Securities Korea, Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy and Innovation, Nanuhm Angels Investment, Imagga Co., Daishin Securities and Investment, and more. The event will also have a segment wherein 8-10 emerging South Korean startups will showcase their innovations before the family offices, VC firms, and angel investors in attendance.
The South Korea Venture Fair will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9 AM Korea Standard Time (Monday, April 11, 2002 at 8 PM Eastern Time).
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a leading ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 3,000+ transatlantic investors and 500+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 500+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit: http://www.kiwitech.com
About Startup Research
Startup Research provides turn-key support for South Korean startups and promising SMEs expanding overseas. Unlike existing acceleration programs, they seek practical results through collaboration with industry experts at home and abroad. Their goal is to become a stepping stone for the overseas expansion and fundraising activities of startups. For further information, visit: http://www.startupresearch.co.kr/eng/
