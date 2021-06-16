TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a leading innovation ecosystem that helps startups build viable products, drive traction, and raise capital, announced the product launch of edtech venture Electus Global Education's Life Hub - a workstation for children.
"We have been deeply impressed by the vision and cause of Electus Global Education Co. right from the onset of our partnership," said Rakesh Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of KiwiTech. "We are thrilled about the launch of their first financial and education technology, Life Hub Jobs, we are certain that it will revolutionize how children learn financial skills that will ultimately provide them with better economic and life opportunities."
"We have been hard at work developing a ground-breaking technology that pioneers how children learn earning and income generation skills" said John Seib, Co-Founder and President of Electus Global Education Co. "Life Hub Jobs is the truly the first financial and education technology that empowers children to learn how-to-earn by performing edu-tasks and jobs to earn cash on their Life Hub VISA debit cards and unlock rewards.
"While the market has numerous entities providing card services to children so they can save and spend money, nobody has provided children with the ability to earn money" John added. "After all, you can only save, spend, invest and give what you have earn, yet the market has not provided youths with new innovative ways to earn, until now - we have changed that."
"We extend our sincere gratitude to KiwiTech for doing a tremendous job with the technology development and greatly appreciate their overall help and support in making this launch possible in Q3 2021," John said.
About Electus Global Education Co. Inc
Electus Global Education Co. is a leading innovator, and developer of youth financial and entrepreneurship education technology. Its patented technologies revolutionize the way millions of children in the US and around the world learn financial, entrepreneurship and life management behaviors and skills. The Company's product line includes the Life Hub Learning System and Life Hub Jobs. http://www.lifehublearningcenter.com and http://www.lifehubjobs.com
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a leading ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ investors and 400+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 450+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit: https://www.kiwitech.com/
