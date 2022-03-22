HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a frontrunner in providing startup ecosystems to early and growth-stage startups across the globe, signed a memorandum of understanding with a Houston-based EdTech Firm Enrichly, also known as Youth Enrichments, well-known for its innovative EdTech solutions that help kids everywhere reach their full potential.
KiwiTech will work with Enrichly to develop valuable growth possibilities for budding firms by assisting them through the whole process from conception to materialization. KiwiTech will also give access to its network of investors, mentors, and industry experts throughout the world to assist them on their way forward.
"We are thrilled to begin our engagement with Enrichly. Our strategic liaison will provide startups with a wider range of possibilities on the global spectrum, as well as sharing the same enthusiasm for empowering entrepreneurs and encouraging disruptive ideas," said Rakesh Gupta, CEO and Founder, KiwiTech.
"We are pleased to be part of KiwiTech's ecosystem and believe that their deep domain experience will help us achieve new and greater milestones in the edtech space," said Margo Baines, CEO, Enrichly.
About Enrichly
Enrichly is an EdTech firm that uses the power of technology, gamification, and data to help children reach their full potential. They are passionate about providing innovative EdTech and behavioral mental health solutions that help kids everywhere reach their full potential. Their solutions increase self-esteem and confidence in children, which leads to better improved learning and mental health outcomes and a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://www.youthenrichments.com/
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ transatlantic investors and 500+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 500+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For more information, please visit https://www.kiwitech.com/
Media Contact
KiwiTech LLC, KiwiTech, +1-917-929-1620, sahil.anand@kiwitech.com
SOURCE KiwiTech